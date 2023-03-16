On 19 April, at 2.30 pm: this is the moment of truth for Juventus on the fifteen-point penalty for the capital gains case. In fact, the session of the Coni Guarantee Board has been set for that date, which will discuss the appeal of the Juventus club against the sentence of the FIGC appeal court. FRIBURGO-JUVENTUS LIVE

It will be discussed at Sports Guarantee Board at the Coni the April 19th the appeal filed by Juventus against the FIGC and the federal prosecutor’s office against the sentence on the case of capital gains which led to the 15 penalty points. This was established by the President of the Guarantee College, Gabriella Palmieri. The hearing will be held in United Sections, starting from ore 14.30. The other appeals

The appeals presented by Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici, Federico Cherubini, Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli-Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, Enrico Vellano, will also be discussed and examined. Maurizio Arrivabene against the same sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal to the FIGC in relation to the sanctions inflicted on them.

Calvo: "We'll know what to play for in the final days of the league"

"It is important for us to have a date – is the hot comment on Sky Sport by Francesco Calvo, Chief Football Officer of Juventus who spoke shortly before the return of the Europa League with Freiburg – at least the team will also know what to play for in the last few games of the championship. It was important to have a date"

The black and white appeal

The company’s lawyers have based the appeal on nine pillarsthe most massive of which concerns the doubling of the process. In fact, the Federal Court had revoked – at the request of the prosecutor – the first acquittal sentence, pronounced in May 2022, arguing that the investigations carried out by the Turin prosecutors and the financial police had revealed some “new facts“. According to the thesis of the defense, the sentence that followed resulted in a “violation of the basic principles of the legal system”. The “new facts” (identified in telephone interceptions and in documents such as “the black book of Fp”) are not such and, in any case, they would have been used, again according to the lawyers, to improperly create additional charges. he discovered that he would have to defend himself” not just for the sale of 15 players, but for the alleged creation of a real “system”.

How the College of Guarantee works

The two ‘Covisoc cards’ Juventus are betting on The Sports Guarantee College at CONI is thelast degree of sports justice: the criterion below for the decision concerns only the forme not the merit of the verdict. If procedural defects are detected, the sentence will be revoked, if instead they are not registered, it will be confirmed. This is because the College Guarantee does not have the power to modify a sentencea given that it evaluates only the possible presence of formal defects. So there will be no half measures or reductions: either cancel the sentence or confirm it. See also News Udinese – Accidents? No problem / That's when everyone will be back

THE RECONSTRUCTION The stages of the Juve capital gains and salaries case From the searches of 2021 to the -15 inflicted on Juventus by the FIGC Court of Appeal, with the publication of the reasons for the sentence. The two strands (capital gains and ‘salary maneuvers’), the investigation by the Turin and federal prosecutors, the resignation of Agnelli and the board of directors. All the stages of the ‘Prisma’ investigation into the accounts of Juventus JUVE-SAMP LIVE NOVEMBER 26, 2021: THE CASE BREAKS UP VALUES These are the days in which the Guardia di Finanza searches the Turin and Milan offices of Juventus on the hunt for documents relating to the sale of players and the preparation of financial statements for the years 2019-21. THE “PRISMA” SURVEY The pool of magistrates who lead the so-called “Prisma” investigation is made up of deputy prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio. THE LEADS OF THE INVESTIGATION There are two: budgets with capital gainsbut also some private agreements, the one that will later be renamed “salary maneuver”. In particular, it seeks the card “that shouldn’t have existed” – as emerged from the wiretaps between Cesare Gabasio (head of the Juve legal office) and sporting director Cherubini – which concerns Cristiano Ronaldo, about some emoluments that the player should still have and other past salaries. The hypotheses of crime are “false corporate communications” and “issue of invoices for non-existent transactions”.