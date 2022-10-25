Having notified the measures for the board of directors and other executives as part of the investigation into the Juve accounts, the alleged crimes are: false corporate communications, false communications addressed to the market, obstacle to the exercise of public surveillance authorities, manipulation and use of invoices for non-existent operations

The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office notified the members of the Juventus Board of Directors, but also the managers with strategic responsibilities, the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the club’s statutory auditor, the notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations, which began in 2021: they are 16 suspects, including Juventus, the president Andrea Agnelli, the deputy Pavel Nedved, the former executive Fabio Paratici and the CEO (but a longtime member of the board of directors) Maurizio Arrivabene. The chief prosecutor of Turin Anna Maria Loreto, in the note with which she gives an account of the developments, clarifies that the investigation takes into consideration the years 2018, 2019 and 2020, with the hypothesis of false accounting and false communications to the market. The Prosecutor also announces that it has “filed a request for the application of personal (for some suspects) and real precautionary measures to the Preliminary Investigations Judge and that this request was rejected on 12 October 2022, having considered the absence of precautionary needs. An appeal was filed against the order of rejection “. The measure requested, and rejected, was house arrest for the Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

Capital gains and balance sheets — According to the accusation, “the evidentiary framework acquired makes it possible to outline an activity of alteration of the balance sheet items (and therefore of the operating results) as a consequence, in the first place, of an anomalous recourse to transactions for the exchange of the rights to sports performances of a large number of athletes, operations, moreover, overall dystonic in the national panorama, (…) concluded at values ​​established by the parties in an arbitrary manner and with the aim of meeting budgetary needs: these operations were considered fictitious, also in light of the content of conversations recorded during the investigation “. See also Mazzarri brakes: "Forget Genoa, salvation is far away"

Salaries and budgets — The note from the Prosecutor’s Office continues with the accusations: “A further intervention, aimed at altering the financial results, was identified in the so-called salary maneuvers”, which in the face of “important differences between the financial results as approved and those which, in the reconstruction carried out by this Office, should have been subject to approval “led” to the further challenge of the crime of information manipulation, since Juventus FC is a listed company “. The technical accounting consultancy of the investigators assessed the impact of these maneuvers on the financial statements: “As for the 2018 financial year, a lower loss for the year was indicated, equal to 39,596,000 euros instead of 84,506,000 euros; a positive net equity, equal to 31,243,000 euros, instead of negative, equal to 13,367,000 euros. As for the 2019 financial year, according to the consultant’s conclusions, a lower loss was indicated, equal to 89,082,000 euros instead of 230,732,000 euros; Positive shareholders ‘equity equal to 239,204,000 euros instead of 47,543,000 euros. As regards the 2020 financial year, a lower loss for the year was indicated, equal to 209.5 14,000 euros instead of 222,477,000 euros; a positive shareholders’ equity, equal to 28,827. 000 euros, instead of negative, equal to 175,791,000 euros “.

Salaries, disputes — According to the investigators “there are concrete elements to believe that, with regard to the first salary maneuver (sports season 2019/2020), the players, in agreement with the company, have renounced to receive, in conjunction with the pandemic period, only one month’s salary and not four, as communicated by Juventus FC in March 2020. The remaining three monthly payments, in the event of an accusation, would not have been subject to waiver, but deferred to subsequent years “. And with regard to the second, “concerning individual salary reduction agreements for the monthly salaries March-June 2021”, “following a search, private documents containing the unconditional commitment of the company were found and seized outside the registered office to the payment of the salaries subject to reduction, even in the event of the transfer of the player to a third club and, therefore, of contentment contrary to what is resulting from the contracts deposited with the League “. See also Schiocchet and Bozzolla "Different objectives"

The agents — The Prosecutor also announces that some of the suspects have also been charged with the crime of fraudulent declaration through the use of invoices for non-existent transactions “having emerged, according to this Office, how Juventus paid to agents (ie strategic suppliers for the company) sums for services that have not been matched and which, therefore, are considered non-existent, with simultaneous damage to the Treasury due to undue deduction of VAT “.

