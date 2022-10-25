Home Sports Juve, capital gains investigation: the next steps, what happens now
Juve, capital gains investigation: the next steps, what happens now

Juve, capital gains investigation: the next steps, what happens now

Having disclosed the documents of the investigations carried out so far, the defenses have 20 days to bring elements before the decision on the indictment. But the same folder will be acquired by the FIGC, which could reopen its investigation on a new basis

The conclusion of the preliminary investigations notified by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office will allow the suspects in the case-capital gains linked to Juventus to start defending themselves with full knowledge of the facts. First of all, the lawyers will have access to the complete file of the investigation or to all the documents and evidence collected by the Prosecutor’s Office during the investigations carried out so far. Having studied all the papers, the lawyers will have 20 days to file a defense brief or to ask the prosecutor to question their clients.

