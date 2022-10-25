The conclusion of the preliminary investigations notified by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office will allow the suspects in the case-capital gains linked to Juventus to start defending themselves with full knowledge of the facts. First of all, the lawyers will have access to the complete file of the investigation or to all the documents and evidence collected by the Prosecutor’s Office during the investigations carried out so far. Having studied all the papers, the lawyers will have 20 days to file a defense brief or to ask the prosecutor to question their clients.