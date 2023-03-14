The Football Federation also sent the lawyers of Paratici and Cherubini the communication from the president of Covisoc Paolo Boccardelli to the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné which preceded the first card that had led to the appeal to the Tar

Juventus, FIGC appeal rejected on ‘Covisoc card’ Also there second Covisoc card does not contain references to Juventus nor elements that could backdate the start of the capital gains investigation and therefore undermine the validity of the process that led to the 15 penalty for Juventus. The card – which would be nothing more than the first email sent by Covisoc to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to ask for clarification on the issue of capital gains – it has already been handed over by the FIGC to the Juventus lawyersafter the TAR and the Council of State had established that the first card, i.e. the response from the prosecutor’s office, was to be made available to the defence.

The content of the second 'Covisoc paper' Just as in the response of the Prosecutor's Office there was apparently no "crime data" (the Council of State itself will have to certify it on 23 March) likewise in the letter from Covisoc we read generically of an analysis of the effects on the financial statements of certain operations of buying and selling players. The control body underlines how "the trading of football players, despite having guaranteed copious capital gains, has generated very little liquidity, and as such a phenomenon makes it difficult to appreciate the real correspondence between the prices agreed for the individual transactions and the real market value of the athletes".

Opinion and not investigation Covisoc therefore asks for an opinion from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and concludes by hoping to be able to plan a working table to evaluate “the adoption of appropriate strategic initiativesabout the phenomenon. Nothing therefore, at least on a first analysis, that could lead one to think of a real investigation that has already begun.