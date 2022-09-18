The illusion of the goal in the 4 ‘of the Juventus attacker then the team disappears Allegri still at zero points in the group. The passage to the round of 16 is at risk

Deserved defeat and probably decisive for Juve who slips to less than six from Benfica, jeopardizing their chances of qualifying for the round of 16. The rocket start of the bianconeri, as on other occasions, had deluded: in the 3 ‘Paredes bowl a free kick in the heart of the area and the usual Milik hits the ball with his head, putting Vlachodimos’ corner. The advantage galvanized the bianconeri, aggressive and able to exploit Cuadrado and Kostic on the flanks. Just the Serbian, at 9 ‘, almost doubled with a left-handed conclusion a bit strangled that touches the post.

The Benfica of the setters Fernandez and Florentino suffer the pressure in the median of Juve, guaranteed by Paredes and Mc Kennie. At 18 ‘a cross from Miretti slips dangerously into the Portuguese area. Bad foul on the young Juventus player in the 25th minute: yellow for Bah. Danger for Juve a minute later: Neres a stone’s throw from Perin does not angle the header by shooting at the goalkeeper. The fright encourages Benfica and blocks Juve which retreats. Bianconeri too passive and imprecise in construction: at 36 ‘Neres tries from outside the box but Perin is careful. At 38 ‘only the post saves the goalkeeper from a right-footed shot by the brilliant Rafa Silva. The draw, now in the air, is however only postponed: in the 43rd minute the Var signals to the referee a naive and useless foul by Miretti on Ramos and Joao Mario transforms the penalty.

After the break, at 50 ‘Milik warms Vlachodimos’ hands from outside the box. The inertia of the game, however, changed and Benfica made him weigh in the 54th minute: Neres pounced on a rebound by Perin on a shot by Rafa Silva and sent him forward. Juve in confusion: in the 60th minute Bonucci saves on Bah’s sure shot. Benfica unleashed: Perin in the 63rd minute opposes a stone from Rafa Silva. It is played with only one goal: in the 66th minute Bonucci again saves desperately on a scrum in the area. The shooting does not stop: in the 67th minute Perin opposes Neres well. Juve, hostage to the Portuguese web, however, is close to scoring in the 71st minute: as soon as Kean enters, he fires a shot from the left that is printed on the post. On the rebound, Di Maria’s shot saved. Juve in chaotic and desperate chase likewise: in the 87th minute Bremer wastes it by pulling up face to face with the goalkeeper. It is the last illusion, Benfica calmly rules the final and defeat is now served. –