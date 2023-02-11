The winter transfer window did not give reinforcements to Juventus, with the company involved in extra-field affairs such as the capital gains case and the change of board of directors. While waiting for these situations to be resolved, planning for the summer transfer market begins, with the aim of strengthen the midfield.

⚪⚫ Juventus transfer market, Frattesi del Sassuolo is aiming

One of the names on the notebook of Juventus executives is that of Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo. The footballer last summer was very close to Roma, a club with which he did the whole process in the youth team. However, the interest of the Giallorossi seems to have cooled down and at the moment the only club to have come forward is right there Juventus.

The two clubs have not yet talked about figures, but Sassuolo would evaluate the class of ’99 around 25-30 million. The bianconeri are thinking about it, also given the probable final farewells of Rabiot, Paredes e McKennie.

⚫🔵 Crazy idea Inter: Simeone on the bench instead of Inzaghi?

Suggestive is the hypothesis that comes from Spain and that speaks of a possible big name for the bench dell’Internow firmly in the hands of Simone Inzaghi. But in football, as is now well known, everything can change at any moment.

According to Iberian sources, Diego Simeone he would have been contacted during the World Cup by the Inter management to coach the Nerazzurri club next season. The chances that Simone Inzaghi will be unloaded from Inter are very low, also considering the recent successes. But if we were to talk about separation at the end of the season, Marotta and Ausilio would already know who to bet on, with Cholo who could relaunch themselves in the championship that launched him as a coach and footballer.

🔵⚪🔴 Official purchase for Sampdoria, taken Jesé Rodriguez

The Sampdoria sails in troubled waters as regards the Serie A standings, with the specter of relegation becoming more and more alive. However, the company is trying to do everything to help Dejan Stankovicdrawing on the list of freedmen to look for new reinforcements.

In this regard, the signing by Blucerchiati of Jesé Rodriguez, former striker – among others – of Real Madrid and PSG. The Spaniard signed a contract until the end of the season and now he will try to get Sampdoria out of the very hot spot in the standings.