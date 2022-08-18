It is the Juventus market front closest to reaching the conclusion of the deal. Every day is the right one for Memphis Depay, every hour is the right one to organize the flight to Turin. What is missing is the agreement for the termination of the Dutchman’s contract to free himself from Barcelona: not impossible, indeed announced and it will be done. But the wait goes badly with the Juventus concern to have Depay as soon as possible, accentuated by the loss of Di Maria for the next few weeks.

The day

—

Today other contacts between Barcelona and Depay are expected, from which we can hopefully make progress. Whether they are the decisive ones will depend on the rapprochement, compared to the two million who danced in the exit agreement between the blaugrana and the player, and on the willingness of the parties to give up something to turn the page. The contacts between the player and Juve are also expected for the final definition of the agreement, to put pen to paper the general agreement: the bianconeri still hope to be able to close before the weekend, with a view to Monday’s postponement against Sampdoria, but every day that passes the road to Marassi gets narrower.