Juve, Depay on break: the alternatives in attack, no to Icardi

Juve, Depay on break: the alternatives in attack, no to Icardi

The Premier scenario behind the Dutchman’s move to ask for time, waiting to settle with Barcelona. The United-Rabiot stalemate meanwhile blocks Paredes

Suddenly Memphis Depay leaves Juve speechless. When the negotiation was starting yesterday, the lawyer Sebasenga Ledure asked for a sort of pause for reflection before going into the details of the economic bargaining. The substantial slowdown, however, does not disorient the Juventus management. For a few days the intention is to wait for the developments at Barcelona’s home. The impression is that the Dutch international is really in the middle of the four winds, with many solutions within reach.

