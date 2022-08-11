Suddenly Memphis Depay leaves Juve speechless. When the negotiation was starting yesterday, the lawyer Sebasenga Ledure asked for a sort of pause for reflection before going into the details of the economic bargaining. The substantial slowdown, however, does not disorient the Juventus management. For a few days the intention is to wait for the developments at Barcelona’s home. The impression is that the Dutch international is really in the middle of the four winds, with many solutions within reach.