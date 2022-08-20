the protagonists

roma

The negotiation between Juventus and the Dutch Memphis Depay has now reached a turning point: Massimiliano Allegri hoped to have the Barcelona player already available in these hours, instead he will still have to wait for his arrival at Continassa. The agreement, however, is very close: we are moving towards a biennial of 5 million, but the prizes to be awarded to the player remain to be fixed; we are currently around 2 million.

Manuel Akanji has chosen: the Swiss central defensive, after having refused several sumptuous offers (including from La Liga), wants to tread the fields of Serie A. The contacts between Inter and Borussia Dortmund are proceeding and there has already been an offer from the Nerazzurri club: 15 million, but Borussia Dortmund asks for 20.

Maurizio Sarri and Luis Alberto make a pact of non-belligerence and the Spaniard therefore remains in Rome, to pull the Biancocelesti towards new goals. Napoli, after Simeone, is preparing to embrace both Raspadori and Ndombelé. Two weeks after the end of the transfer market, Andrea Belotti remains a striker without a team, suspended as he is between Nice and Roma. Spezia still has to fine-tune the staff, in order to avoid excessive suffering in the race for salvation in Serie A. Also for this reason, the Ligurian club has set its sights on Christian Kouamè of Fiorentina, on whom the Italian coach seems however, wanting to bet, it is no coincidence that he was lined up as a surprise starter in the first championship win against Cremonese. Turin has instead formalized the Dutch Perr Schuurs, a 22-year-old defender arriving from Ajax with the task of replacing Bremer.

Verona got their hands on Juan Cabal, Colombian defender of Atletico Nacional in Medellin. Cost of the card: 3 million, plus 20% of the player’s future resale. The news of Cabal’s move to the Scala club was confirmed by ESPN Sport. Interdiction midfielder Casemiro is leaving Real Madrid and is very tempted by the many-zero offer made by Manchester United, who has given up on Rabiot. In case of farewell of the Brazilian, who contributed to the numerous successes of the “Casa Blanca”, Bruno Guimaraes, from Newcastle, is on the way.

Achraf Hakimi could leave Paris Saint-Germain to move to Barcelona. Bellinzona, in Switzerland, are about to sign the Italian – former Inter and Palermo midfielder – Antonio Manicone, to replace David Sesa. Manicone, Petkovic’s deputy for years, has returned from his experience at Bordeaux. –