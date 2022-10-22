The Juve coach: “We are growing both physically and mentally, it is a pity we had a hole in a week”
Massimiliano Allegri can smile: he is finally starting to see Juventus he had in mind since the beginning of the season. “We are starting to express ourselves well as a team. We had a hole in a week that makes us late in the championship. We had to confirm the victory of the derby and we did well, even if in the first half we suffered a little, despite having created excellent chances. in the second half we increased the laps, they dropped and we closed it. We are improving as a team and in terms of physical condition, as demonstrated by the fact that the team did better in the second half. These victories feed self-esteem. “
THE INDIVIDUALS
—
Finally Juventus had an appreciable contribution also from Kean. “He had – analyzes the Juventus coach – a difficult moment and played little, then he recovered both physically and mentally. I’m happy with him and everyone, even those who got in well like Paredes and Milik. Arek could also he could also score, maybe he didn’t do it precisely because he was too eager to score. Paredes arrived in Turin not in optimal condition, but he played 6 consecutive games because we had Locatelli and Rabiot out. I told him that he could be useful in the final at a lower pace and he did. ”
October 21 – 11:17 pm
© breaking latest news