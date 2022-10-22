Home Sports Juve-Empoli, Allegri: “I’m starting to see a team. But in the Champions League it will be very tough”
Sports

Juve-Empoli, Allegri: “I’m starting to see a team. But in the Champions League it will be very tough”

by admin
Juve-Empoli, Allegri: “I’m starting to see a team. But in the Champions League it will be very tough”

The Juve coach: “We are growing both physically and mentally, it is a pity we had a hole in a week”

Massimiliano Allegri can smile: he is finally starting to see Juventus he had in mind since the beginning of the season. “We are starting to express ourselves well as a team. We had a hole in a week that makes us late in the championship. We had to confirm the victory of the derby and we did well, even if in the first half we suffered a little, despite having created excellent chances. in the second half we increased the laps, they dropped and we closed it. We are improving as a team and in terms of physical condition, as demonstrated by the fact that the team did better in the second half. These victories feed self-esteem. “

THE INDIVIDUALS

Finally Juventus had an appreciable contribution also from Kean. “He had – analyzes the Juventus coach – a difficult moment and played little, then he recovered both physically and mentally. I’m happy with him and everyone, even those who got in well like Paredes and Milik. Arek could also he could also score, maybe he didn’t do it precisely because he was too eager to score. Paredes arrived in Turin not in optimal condition, but he played 6 consecutive games because we had Locatelli and Rabiot out. I told him that he could be useful in the final at a lower pace and he did. ”

October 21 – 11:17 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Northern Ireland match: Zhou Yuelong saved the match...

Boxing, Testa (for confirmation) and Bonatti in the...

Futsal, Italy women, encore served. Now the play-off...

Zanetti: “What anger, disappeared from the field. Heavy...

Transfer Market – Inter are looking to Turkey...

Berrettini on Sportweek exclusively: “I’m not a shooter”

Coach Mancini: “I thought about leaving, now the...

Juve, Kean scoring after six months: “I understood...

Gazzetta Sports Days, the first day talks: De...

Ligue 1, Ajaccio-Psg 0-3: double for Mbappé, Messi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy