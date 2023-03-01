Juve from derby, but the Paredes case…

The victory of Juventus in the derby brings back the Old ladywho silently winks at fourth place and hopes to be able to undermine the contenders for qualification in Champions League. The only fly in the ointment is the exclusion of Leandro Paredeswith the Argentine not called into action since Max Allegriwho explains on the sidelines of the triple whistle: “Paredes he has to react to this exclusion, he’s an important player and we took him for that. He has to make himself available and lend a hand like everyone else is doing. I’m sorry he didn’t play but I make choices based on the team ”.

Between hypotheses and the market, we are thinking of a farewell in the summer, but among the eligible candidates to leave the club there could also be Vlahovic who, after a shady first half in the second half, misses a sensational opportunity, never getting into the game. From the Premier they let it be known that they would welcome the attacker with open arms, alla It continued they ponder what to do, and meanwhile yesterday a certain one returned to the field Paul Pogba.

The dream Jürgen Klopp

L’Inter Of Simone Inzaghi does not convince the insiders, the victory of the Super cup masked problems and disagreements with the Inter coach who ended up in the dock as expected. The defeat of Bologna was the straw that broke the camel’s back, as they say, and part of the fan base would be tired of theswing to which the Nerazzurri have accustomed the audience by now.

The qualification in Champions League and the passage of the turn against the Porto I am the minimum wage, but in the background here is the alternative, which is more of a dream than an alternative. The print he pulled over Jürgen Klopp to the Milanese club, with the German coach who could be at the end of the line with the Liverpool and decide to try a new experience. Fans dream, who still believes in Simone Inzaghi he keeps his head down and his feet on the ground.

Leao: Chelsea top the list

The renewal of Rafael Leão by now it has become a soap opera that keeps the Rossoneri fans anxious and makes the management lose sleep. Paul Maldini he made a personal effort to try to keep the Portuguese a Milanocontract of 6.5 million euros annually until 2027.

Despite the efforts of the Milanthe former striker Lille has not yet put his fateful signature on paper, with the footballer’s entourage almost seeming to be waiting for the right moment to pack up and catch the first plane to Londonwhere is the Chelsea continues to court assiduously Lion. And if Ibrahimovic slammed his teammate, even the fans are starting to turn up their noses, the love story between Lion and the Milan may soon reach the end credits.

Croatia coach boycotts FIFA

Zlatko Dalic, Technical Commissioner of the Croatia harshly criticized the FIFA through the official channels of the Federation: “I am disappointed with FIFA’s attitude towards the Croatian national team, as I strongly believe that, based on everything we have achieved as a team, we deserve more respect from the highest governing body in world football. Consulting the list of 14 candidates for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, apart from the great Luka Modric, where are the other Croatian players? I don’t want to name names, but was there really no place for Mateo Kovacic on that list? And Josko Gvardiol? Most put him in the 11 type, for both the World Cup and the Bundesliga. And didn’t Dominik Livakovic deserve to be one of the five finalists for the best goalkeeper award, after all he did in Qatar? Had English, Brazilian, Spanish, German or Italian players and managers matched our achievements, they would have been shortlisted for every football award possible. With all of this in mind, I’ve decided not to participate in the voting for this year’s awards, but I do want to congratulate all the winners on their well-deserved awards. In particular with Luka for the excellent fourth place. For me he is always number one”

Pep Guardiola escapes the press conference

Il Manchester City Of Pep Guardiola qualifies for the next round of FA Cup after the 3-0 victory on the field of Bristol City. During the usual post-match interview, the manager of the Citizens escape: ” Nigel has great experience and it is a pleasure for me to meet him. Now he invited me for a glass of wine and of course I accepted. That’s why I have to go“. Bristol City manager, Nigel Pearsonafter the match, in fact, he invites Guardiola for a chat and a glass of wine.