Juve excluded from the Conference League, UEFA ruling and reactions. Direct news

56 minutes ago

The UEFA ruling on Juve and the press release from the Juventus club

19:41

President Ferrero: “Let’s put an end to the uncertainties”

“We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body – said the Juventus president, Gianluca Ferrero, in the club’s official press release -. We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defensive theses and we remain firmly convinced of the correctness of our work and the validity of our arguments.

However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment. This decision is in line with the one taken last May in the dispute with the FIGC. As in that case, we prefer to put an end to the period of uncertainty and ensure to our internal and external stakeholders full visibility and certainty about the club’s participation in future international competitions. Going to appeal and possibly to other levels of judgement, with uncertain outcomes and timing, would increase the uncertainty regarding our eventual participation in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. Instead, we want the first team, our fans, our sponsors, suppliers and financial partners to be able to experience the 2023-24 season with the utmost serenity and certainty with respect to the results achievable on the pitch, especially after the turbulent past season.

Despite this painful decision we can now face the new season by looking at the pitch and not at the sports courts. Now head to the Championship and the Italian Cup: we will do our best to give our fans the greatest possible satisfaction in these competitions”. THE RELEASE

19:40

Fine of 20 million (10+10)

“The decision of the First Chamber of the UEFA CFCB entails the termination of the Settlement Agreement between UEFA and Juventus of 31 August 2022 and the exclusion of Juventus from the UEFA Conference League for the 2023/2024 football season. As a result of the decision, Juventus (i) will be required to pay a financial contribution of Euro 10 million partly withheld from the proceeds of participation in UEFA competitions in the upcoming football seasons and (ii) may be required to pay a further conditional financial contribution of Euro 10 million in the event that the financial statements of Juventus as at 30 June 2023, 2024 and 2025 show significant violations of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations (“CL&FS”); this conditional amount would possibly be withheld from the revenues from participation in UEFA competitions in the next football seasons “.

19:38

Juve renounces the appeal

This is part of the note published by the Juventus club: “Juventus Football Club SpA announces that the First Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (“UEFA CFCB”) has taken today the decision definitively closing the proceeding started on 1 December 2022 aimed at verifying compliance with the UEFA regulatory framework Juventus, while continuing to deem the alleged violations inconsistent and its actions correct, declared that it accepted the decision by renouncing the appeal, expressly excluding, and the UEFA CFCB taking note of it , that this may constitute an admission of any liability against you”.

19:34

Juve out of the Conference, the statement from UEFA

“Juventus violated the UEFA regulatory framework and violated the settlement agreement signed in August 2022. As a result, the CFCB First Chamber has decided to exclude Juventus from the 2023/24 UEFA men’s club competitions and impose an additional financial contribution of €20m on the club. Of this amount, €10 million is conditional and will only be applied if the club’s annual financial statements for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 financial years do not comply with the accounting requirements set out in Schedule G of the Club Licensing and Sustainability Regulations financial UEFA“. VIDEO

19:30

During the night the victory over Milan in a friendly match in the USA

Four goals from inactive ball take the match to penalties: twelve shots are needed to close the game in favor of Juve, with a final mistake by Bartesaghi and a goal by Soulé. In California, the Rossoneri came forward twice and came back twice: Thiaw, Danilo, Giroud and Rugani scored. First for Weah. THE HIGHLIGHTS

19:25

Juve out of the cups, the last time in Conte’s first year

It was the 2011-12 season, the one that will lead to the first of nine consecutive championships. The previous year Juve (under Delneri) finished in seventh place. 2011-12 was also the first season in the new stadium. Since then Juve have always played in the Champions League (sometimes dropping to the Europa League during the season).

19:24

Juve’s last European season

It closed in the semifinals of the Europa League. First the Champions League groups, with the elimination of PSG, Benfica and Maccabi in the group. Third place brought Allegri’s team into the Europa League: they beat Nantes (in the playoffs), Freiburg (in the round of 16) and Sporting Lisbon (in the quarterfinals). The race was then interrupted with Sevilla (later champions) in the semifinals.

19:19

Juve excluded from the Conference League

UEFA has decided: Juventus excluded for a year from European competitions. For the bianconeri also a fine of 20 million euros. Fiorentina is waiting for an official communication from UEFA to find out if they will participate in the next Conference League

