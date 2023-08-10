Juve falls on Zaniolo, Napoli takes Cajuste

Time is running out, the championship will start soon and even if there is time until the end of the month for football affairs, the various clubs are trying to make ends meet, both economically and technically. Juve is pressing on Nicolo Zaniolo. Second Fans, the Juventus club presented a 30 million euro offer (including bonuses) to Galatasaray. The former Roma player has a 35 million euro release clause. Meanwhile Dusan Vlahovic is in Munich but ever closer to Chelsea after the serious injury to Nkunku will deprive i Blues of their striker for at least four months. So the possibility of exchanging with is back Romelu Lukaku, which would go to the court of Allegri. The problem to be solved is the entity of the economic adjustment requested by Juve. Second The printthe black and white company dropped from 40 million euros to 30 million plus 5 of bonus. I Blues instead they have risen to just over 20 million (including bonuses). The team from the Principality of Monaco is also tightening the time to take Denis Lemi Zakaria.

Attacking things through l’Inter

So Inter after solving the goalkeeper problem with Yann Sommer and Emil Audero (with Filip Stankovic going to Sampdoria), now think about closing for Lazar Samardzic Why Giovanni Fabian he seems to have convinced himself to go to Udinese. According to reports Sky Sportthe nerazzurri would have started contacts with Tottenham for the defender Japhet Tanganga. The question of the center forward remains unsolved, because up Folarin Balogun Monaco stepped in by offering 30 million euros, the amount requested by Arsenal for the American forward with an English passport. “We’re looking for someone who can score. Balogun? One of the opportunities, but we’re not just following him,” said Inter director Piero Ausilio. Samir Handanovicreleased by the Nerazzurri, could end up in Lazio. Sebastiano Esposito instead he will go on loan to Verona.

Napoli takes the Swedish Cajuste

Surprise arrival of Jens Cajust but also troubled waters in Naples. The Azzurri signed the 23-year-old Swedish midfielder from Reims, but the situation has not yet been resolved Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker does not extend his contract and for the moment does not comment on the very rich offers that have come to him from Saudi Arabia. There is always an outgoing Piotr Zielinski (President De Laurentiis would like to replace it with Gabriel Veiga del Celta Vigo) but has now been added Mario Rui, annoyed with the club that hasn’t yet called him to renew their agreement, and this despite the fact that the Portuguese, in order to stay, is willing to reduce his salary. So the former Roma player has made it known that he wants to leave in case there is a serious offer, which could come from Lazio, who are always looking for a player for the role that was once called left-back.

Roma its Paredes and Renato Sanches

Roma is looking for a striker, and now the name of is circulating Duvan Zapata. Atalanta starts from a request of 10 million euros, while in Trigoria they would like to base the operation on the basis of a loan with the right to buy. Then there is the case to be solved Nemanja Matic, tempted by Rennes but who would also like to leave for personal and non-football reasons. The Roma management has tested the waters with PSG for the possible return to the yellow and reds of Leandro Paredes. With the French champions it is also about the loan of Renato Sanches.

Fiorentina: here Beltran, but English sirens for Gonzalez

Fiorentina is unleashed, which has formalized the sale of Arthur Cabral to Benfica, in whose place he will arrive M’Bala I’m Going (pupil of Italian) from Spezia. But the real revelation of Viola could be Lucas Beltran, also a striker, arriving from River Plate. For Nico Gonzalez Brentford has offered 30 million, while the issue is not resolved Sofyan Amrabatdivided between Manchester United and Juventus.

Guendouzi and Tessmann for Lazio

Lazio made the striker official Gustav Tang Isaksen and now think about strengthening the midfield. Samuel Ricci del Torino is always the first choice but the names of are also hot Matteo Guendouzi of Marseille and of Tanner Tessmann of Venice. Instead, the rumor that he wanted the president Lotito interested in was denied Rodrigo DePaulArgentine world champion of Atletico Madrid.

Mæhle sold by Atalanta to Wolfsburg

Atalanta are always very active. The “Goddess” has sold outright Joakim Mæhle at Wolfsburg. 13 million euros in the Nerazzurri coffers for the side of the Danish national team.

