The Portuguese jewel, born in 2001, returned to work in Vinovo after shoulder surgery. Will he go on loan to start growing again? There’s no shortage of offers…

The injury that kept him sidelined at the start of the season is now a thing of the past, Felix Correia has returned to work in Vinovo in recent weeks with the clear goal of being a protagonist again in 2023. The Juve left wing will go on loan , the destination is still to be defined but it will be the best context to allow it to resume the growth path that has been promising so far.

