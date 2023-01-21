2.30 pm: the day before Juventus-Atalanta is not a vigil like the others at Continassa. At the beginning of training there are all the members of the team group, including the injured who otherwise would be in the infirmary. There are the new managers Gianluca Ferrero and Maurizio Scanavino, respectively president and managing director since 18 January: they are John Elkann’s trusted men and they obviously speak for and on behalf of the property that wanted them to lead Juve to experience this delicate moment . The -15 points in the standings also risks weighing on the heads of the players, who however have not asked for anything up to now and indeed – at least a large part – have shown their attachment to the team by posting a team photo on social media.

The speech

The executives speak and the message is in line with what they said during their presentation a few days ago. Few but significant words: “In the face of injustice we need to be united and everyone must do their own job. We defending the Club in the right places and you on the field scoring points. Today, more than ever, you represent millions of fans around the world.” Ferrero had addressed the fans a few days ago, reassuring them: “We will defend ourselves calmly and without arrogance – he said -. We have always respected, we respect and will always respect all those who are called upon to judge us, what we want is equal respect for us and for our team, in order to be able to discuss with seriousness and rigor what were the reasons for our actions”. While Scanavino reiterated that “Juve’s ambitions don’t change”. Certainly the match against Atalanta, standings in hand, can no longer be considered a direct clash for the Champions League area, even if the club’s lawyers are confident in appealing to the Coni guarantee college to get the 15 points back.