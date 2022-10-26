Adductor problem for the Serbian in Lisbon, suspected fatigue, but a rest session was still foreseen. In addition to long-term patients, Di Maria, De Sciglio, Bremer and Paredes remain outside

Dusan Vlahovic could skip the next match with Lecce as a precaution, starting from the bench: but he’s fine. The Serbian center forward asked for the change in the middle of the second half in Lisbon due to a nuisance to the adductor: he will be better evaluated when the team returns to Continassa, which will take place in the afternoon, but the first sensations are those of simple fatigue. However, he comes from several games in a row in a few days and in the department rotation it should be time for him to catch his breath. After three benches in a row, the one who is applying for a starting shirt is Arek Milik, fresh from a good match against Benfica.

NO RECOVERY — In Salento there could also be space for Perin, so as to let Szczesny catch his breath. While in defense Danilo will certainly play, who will then miss the match with PSG due to disqualification. Allegri is not that he can invent much at the moment, also because the list of injuries is long and none of them are close to returning. Not even Chiesa and Pogba, who are hoping for the first call-up for next week: but the good wishes must go hand in hand with the performance parameters on workloads and with the feelings of the players themselves. All the others still out: Di Maria, De Sciglio, Bremer and Paredes. See also Basketball, another postponement for Usac. Positive in the Crocetta and on Sunday no challenge

TOWARDS LECCE — Juve now seems to have found its best expression with 3-5-2. To support Kean and Milik there will still be Locatelli, then watch out for some surprises in the middle: with Fagioli eager for an opportunity and Miretti ready to follow up on the good test in Lisbon. Some chance during the match could also have Soulé, as well as Iling-Junior who was the only light of the dark evening in Portugal. Rugani in the race to return to the field as with Empoli, but the conditions of Bonucci and Cuadrado who did not seem clear in the last match to be evaluated. After today’s unloading, everything will be a bit clearer from tomorrow.

October 26 – 13:10

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

