New details emerge regarding the financial investigation that overwhelmed Juve. The Deloitte auditors who examined Juventus’ financial statements as at 30 June 2022 issued a “remarkable opinion”.

In particular, the accounting experts write in the report that the financial statements “provide a true and fair view of the equity and financial position of the group as at 30 June 2022”, but “with the exception of the effects of what is described in the paragraph “Maneuvers on the fees of registered personnel relating to the 2019/20 and 2020/2021 football seasons” and the possible effects of what is described in the paragraph “Relationships with other football teams”».

Red alert for Juventus accounts

The replica of the club

The Juventus club, for its part, notes that «the auditing firm’s findings are based on interpretations and applications of accounting rules and judgments and assessments that Juventus does not share, also taking into account the further legal and accounting investigations carried out by the company on the basis of opinions issued by independent experts’.

Juventus “will continue to collaborate and cooperate with the supervisory and sector authorities, without prejudice to the protection of its rights in relation to the disputes raised against the company’s financial statements and press releases by Consob and the Public Prosecutor’s Office”.

Compensation maneuvers

On the other hand, as regards the maneuvers on the remuneration of registered personnel relating to the 2019/20 and 2020/21 Juventus football seasons, moreover, in Deloitte’s opinion, the loss for the financial year ended 30 June 2022 and the shareholders’ equity as at 30 June 2022 are overestimated by 44 million and 5 million respectively.