Home Sports Juve, from Pirlo to Allegri spent 425 million, but it’s a flop on the pitch
Sports

Juve, from Pirlo to Allegri spent 425 million, but it’s a flop on the pitch

by admin
Juve, from Pirlo to Allegri spent 425 million, but it’s a flop on the pitch

A huge figure for two fourth places in previous seasons and -10 from Naples leaders in the current standings

An expense of 425 million euros in three years only for the cards of the players purchased, not counting bonuses and salaries. And all for two fourth places and -10 from Naples leaders in the current standings. Juventus’ last three markets, profoundly different from each other, however, have one thing in common: results well below expectations. Of course, the Juventus club has also sold (and often well) illustrious names (from CR7 to De Ligt, via Bentancur and Kulusevski) and the amount of wages since Ronaldo’s departure has dropped, but it is clear that if we parameterize what Exor unstitched with the expenses of Milan champion of Italy or Napoli first in the standings, something is not right. From autumn 2020 to today, Juve have only put two trophies on the bulletin board, the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup won by Pirlo in 2021.

YOUTH PROJECT

Just the flash promotion from the U23 bench to the first team of the former director had led the club to focus on young players, Chiesa, McKennie and Kulusevski in primis, the latter bought the previous January from Atalanta and then left on loan for six months at Parma. The most important expense, however, is the daughter of the well-known need to make capital gains: 72 million for Arthur, linked to the 60 million incoming for Pjanic at Barcelona. Capital gains and young players were also the basis of the winter transfer market (Rovella from Genoa) and, in part, of the first session after the return of Massimiliano Allegri: Locatelli, Kean, Kaio Jorge.

See also  Moretti and Liotta immediately took the third place in the Under 18 championship

THE THOUGHT OF MAX

In January 2022 Juve placed the Vlahovic bang (70 million plus 11.6 in ancillary charges), but also gave up Kulusevski and Bentancur. It was, however, in the last summer that, also thanks to Allegri’s push, the company decidedly changed its line. Via De Ligt, here is Bremer, but the arrivals of Kostic, Milik, Pogba, Di Maria and Paredes were certainly not a tribute to the green line. Juve, in the idea of ​​its coach and Agnelli, had to go back to winning immediately. Without waiting for the growth of young people. The field is telling a completely different story, with Allegri who, ironically, often had to rely on Miretti, Fagioli, Kean or Iling jr to straighten out the season and deal with injuries. And between the elimination from the Champions League and the distance from the top of the league, winning remains tremendously complicated.

January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 00:14)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Serie C: Reggiana leaders in group B, Cesena...

PSG, what a lesson from Rennes! And now...

The Voice of the Two Sessions丨Representative Ning Zhongyan:...

Juve, we are reborn. New era at the...

Keep an eye on Inter: Barcelona are considering...

Dybala-Abraham make Roma fly: goals, assists and an...

Ligue 1 – Mbappe missed a single-handed Traore...

Australian Open, Sinner immediately on the field against...

Mourinho: “Tiago Pinto said things a coach doesn’t...

Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Empoli turns heads but we mustn’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy