With the World Cup upon us and market rumors increasingly insistent about them, Rabiot and Milinkovic Savic really had many reasons not to ignore the last appointment of 2022 in Serie A. In part, one of the two did: despite being the main watched special of the evening. In fact, beyond the clear 3-0, the Serbian from Lazio disappointed expectations with an opaque performance, compromised by a serious mistake on the first black and white goal: on Kean’s party there was precisely the contribution of Rabiot, able to steal the balloon from its possible heir.