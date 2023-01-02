Locatelli has greater authority, Fagioli has become a regular. Miretti continues its growth path, while Rabiot… All the possible joints for the construction of a new department
We start again with greater awareness, but the same unknowns as at the beginning of the season. Counting those unavailable, the break for the World Cup hasn’t been decisive for Juve. In the nerve center of the field there is still no certainty about the return of Pogba, the reinforcement that last summer had been added to the squad to change the face of the midfield.