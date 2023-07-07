Juve, Giuntoli purge begins: Bonucci first on the list?

Leonardo Bonucci is at the top of the list of disposals of Cristiano Giuntoli. The new Football Director of the Juventus is already working to create a more sustainable team. Therefore, players with heavy wages and who do not give guarantees are especially at risk. So not only players outside the project like Zakaria, McKennie and Arthur, but also people considered untouchable until recently. Bonucci is the first on the list, but Pogba could also say goodbye. And the purges may not end.

At the same time as the transfers, the bianconeri are working to bring in younger and cheaper players, but also people who need to be relaunched and who still have affordable costs.

Bonucci away from Juventus: 80%

Leonardo Bonucci would like to fulfill his last year of contract with Juventusto then possibly try an experience abroad. However, it is possible that this project of his is destined to change. According to what is reported by the Sports Courier, the central would have several admirers. There is in fact the Newcastle track, but also some requests from the Mls. Something could already move in the next few days. The second farewell of the number 19 to the black and white colors seems to be about to materialize.

Pogba all Juventus: 60%

Also Paul Pogba could say goodbye to Juventus for the second time. The Frenchman has an offer from Arabia that is tantalizing him. If the aforementioned offer were to rise further, the Octopus would become yet another European footballer to land in the Arab country. For Juventus it would be a significant saving in terms of salary. Sportmediaset refers to a Rafaela Pimenta who is trying to negotiate the transfer of the Frenchman who, in the last season, has practically never played.

Church away from Juventus: 50%

That of Frederick Church it’s quite a dilemma for the Juventus. The Italian, as he reports calciomercato.comis courted by several English teams, first of all Newcastle and Liverpool. However, the Juventus club’s valuation of 60 million is considered excessive. At this moment, therefore, the exterior remains in the balance. If the right offer does not arrive, in the end Chiesa could stay, but at that point contacts should also be resumed for the renewal of the contract which expires in 2025.

Milinkovic-Savic at Juventus: 40%

Tuttosport speaks of an agreement now found between Milinkovic-Savic and the Juventus. However, the one with Lazio which values ​​the player at 40 million is missing. The black and whites rely on the player’s will and are trying to place redundancies to raise cash. In any case they have no intention of paying the amount requested by Lotito given that in January they could take the Serbian to zero. So there will still be work to do.

Molina to Juventus: 15%

Among the many names followed by the Juventus for the bands, that of has reappeared Nahuel Molina. The Argentine could be put on the market by Atletico Madrid. The portal calciomercato.comspeaks of first contacts between the two companies. However, the negotiation is not simple because the Argentine has a high cost and without major exits, getting to him will be difficult.

