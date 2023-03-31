On the eve of the match against Verona, which inaugurates a very intense month for the Bianconeri, Allegri resolves the doubts: “Chiesa hasn’t been called up, we’ll make it up for Tuesday in the Italian Cup. Kostic is fine, Di Maria won’t start. Pogba? I don’t know the recovery time”. On the calendar (9 matches in April, with several big matches): “The goal is to win as many as possible to have a wonderful May”

It opens against the Verona a month of April that promises to be very intense for the bianconeri: the match against Hellas, which falls Saturday 1st April (live at 20.45 on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Calcio channel 251), followed by the semi-finals of the Italian Cup against Inter, the quarter-finals of the Europa League with Sporting and, in the league, the big matches against Lazio and Naples . All in one month, in which Juve play a lot of their goals.

April, 9 matches for 3 goals Massimiliano Allegri explains how we start again after the break and in view of such a busy month: “It’s always difficult to restart after the breaks, a lot of attention will be needed for tomorrow’s match. Verona are a team that attacks across the board, we will have to put ourselves on a par with them physically and bring out the technical qualities”. “Our missteps with the little ones? I spoke to the boys and today’s training gave us good sensations. So far we haven’t done anything: the month of April can give us the possibility of having an important May, with the final of the Italian Cup and the semi-finals of the Europa League. In the championship we need to consolidate second place on the pitch that we have achieved so far. We managed the enthusiasm well after the victory against Inter but now we have to switch. They are waiting for us nine games in April: the only concern is win as many as possible to have a wonderful May“.



Church not summoned, Kostic is fine On training, however, there are still many doubts, while the certainties are the absences of Chiesa and Pogba.”In defense I still have to decide: Alex Sandro was out for three weeks and on Tuesday there’s another important match like the Coppa Italia against Inter. Church? It’s very quiet, also because he’s not called up. He always has this annoyance, he worked well today and we aim to have him completely available on Tuesday. Kostic is back and he’s fine, he can play tomorrow. Vlahovic came back well from the break, Kean is fine too. It will be important to have them all in order to be able to rotate them throughout the game. We have a busy April with 9 games and we have to reach the final goal of playing 58.”



“Of Maria? He will hardly start as owner because he only came back yesterday. He’s fine, he will be an asset during the ongoing tender. On Pogba At the moment I don’t know what the recovery times will be and when he’ll be available: he’s working, the adductor is fine, we need to see how the knee will react”.



“Young people? They played 4,000 minutes” As Allegri himself says, then, with the disqualifications of Rabiot and Paredes in midfield, important glimmers are opening up for the young players. “Have remained Miretti, Barrenechea, Locatelli and Fagioli. Con Soulé which the added midfielder can also do. Of these, 3 I’ll let them play. They have been boys for a long time with the first team. A statistic says that the youth of Juventus they played more than 4,000 minutes: they are important for the future of the team without forgetting that Vlahovic and Kean are from the 2000s and Gatti is there too. Fagioli has grown a lot but it’s only the beginning. I talked to him, I told him it’s an important moment of growth for him, to find the right balance. There’s a lot of talk about him right now, it’s important that he stays grounded and doesn’t go after the rumors of exaltation.” See also Altafini, Sivori, Higuain: how many market "snags" between Napoli and Juve “Kean? He did a foolish thing in Rome, well paid with a fine, but everyone does nonsense. She has ambition and desire to improve and I’m happy with what she’s doing.”



