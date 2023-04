Third victory in a row in the championship for Allegri’s team, now at -4 from the Champions area waiting for Milan and the Romans. Kean is decisive, but the best is Locatelli. Bad Barrenechea like the substitute Vlahovic. In Verona the impact of Verdi is good, Gaich disappears. The best and worst of the match: here are Andrea Marinozzi’s votes

JUVE-VERONA 1-0, GOAL AND HIGHLIGHTS