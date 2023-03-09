The Juve won at the Tar and now he hopes to see the capital gains trial canceled and then resume the 15 points deducted for the penalty. Accepting the appeal of Federico Cherubini and Fabio Paratici to the administrative court, the administrative justice has in fact disavowed the sporting justice. And Juve is back in the game because their lawyers will have access a la carte with the “interpretative clarifications” made by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office alla Covisoc.

The importance of paper

The Covisoc and the FIGC Public Prosecutor’s Office are therefore obliged to deliver note number 10940 of 14 April 2021 to the defense within seven days. As he explains The Republicin that note the supervisory body asked the prosecutor for clarifications on some suspicious transactions: one of the crux of the black and white defensive thesis in the appeal to the Coni guarantee collegebecause it could anticipate the date in which the prosecutor Chiné became aware of possible irregularities on the capital gains front.

The motivations of the TAR and the shortcomings of sports justice

This is an assessment of the effects of the players’ transfer on the balance sheets for the purpose of registering for the respective championships. That is, the effect of capital gains on balance sheets. The motivations of the Tar highlighting the shortcomings of sports justice. The TAR considered Juves’ appeal against the decision not to grant access to theact “certainly admissible”, because it is in the interest of the appellants “in the absence of a punctual discipline of defensive access in matters of sports law”.

The inadmissibility of the process

Why is this step considered so important? Why, explains theberaking latest newsin the assessment of the Juventus defense those answers would shift the terms they establish the timeliness of the challenges of the federal prosecutor, determining the inadmissibility of the trial. And the immediate consequence would be the cancellation of the 15-point penalty in the current Serie A championship standings.