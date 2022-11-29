Home Sports Juve, how the market changes after the resignation of the board
Sports

Juve, how the market changes after the resignation of the board

by admin
Juve, how the market changes after the resignation of the board

The line already drawn also applies to these months of interim management in which Cherubini and Allegri are the elements of continuity, however surrounded by question marks on the long-term future

Once everything around it collapsed, only the sports area remained. A temporary and deceptive void, because it hides the reconstruction work with which the property will present itself with the organizational chart of the new era. But today there are two references, Federico Cherubini behind the desk and Massimiliano Allegri on the pitch, with their respective staff. And as far as the coach is concerned, it’s also news, for all the times he’s been considered in the balance and instead he’s always there while the rest is gone. The independent track of the technical events compared to the corporate ones is what already indicates the road for the market to come, starting from January.

See also  From being ignored by Ronaldo to embarrassing him, there is a "great left back" in Germany_Robin Gosens

You may also like

Ecuador-Senegal 1-2: Koulibaly’s goal sends the Africans to...

Qatar 2022: the players’ cars, McKennie’s garage

Tunisia-France odds: many goals? 2 + Multigol 2-5...

Is Doha’s public transport suitable for hosting the...

Juve, the message from Agnelli’s partner: “You never...

Who will win the World Cup between Iran...

Lenovo Relay Marathon 2023: registrations for the Milan...

Liga against Juve: “Immediate sporting sanctions”

Juve, the investigation, the new board of directors...

After three years of stop due to Covid,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy