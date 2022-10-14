Home Sports Juve, how to build a winning cycle and stop feeling ashamed
Juve, how to build a winning cycle and stop feeling ashamed

Juve, how to build a winning cycle and stop feeling ashamed

From the choices on the market to Allegri’s future: it is time for the bianconeri to renew themselves

The history of Juve is like this: long cycles of victories and long pauses. So it was with that of Sivori and Charles, who achieved their last success in 1960-61 and the following one, apart from the daring scudetto on the last day of 1966-67, was only ten years later. Then the most beautiful Juve in history, that of Scirea, concluded the cycle of successes in 1985-86 and it was necessary to wait for the arrival of Marcello Lippi to return to winning. After that cycle there were another ten very difficult years, until the presidency of Andrea Agnelli and the extraordinary ride of nine Italian titles.

