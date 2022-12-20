Now it’s also official: Juve has armored until 2025 Samuel Iling Jr, the left-handed winger born in 2003 who signed up in September 2020 after a long courtship. Raised in the Chelsea youth team, the footballer has continued his experience in the black and white shirt in recent years, between the Primavera and the second team. After a first season that ended at an early age with 4 goals in 28 games, Iling showed his full value in his second year with Juventus: with 10 goals in 38 appearances. In the first months of this season he also had time to show off in the Next Gen, with 4 goals in 7 games. At that point the club, due to unavailability in the first team, decided to entrust him immediately to Allegri.

than in the Champions League. An attitude that led him to earn in addition to the renewal the definitive promotion in the squad of the first team. Iling Jr was also among the best in the last friendly match played in London against Arsenal and is among the most eagerly awaited in the second half, when Juve will have to make up for the first part of the negative season by remaining in the running on all fronts all the way: Scudetto, Italian Cup and Europa League. He will be the deputy Kostic, ready to take over to split the games if needed. “It’s not enough here”, his brief but significant comment on social media under the photo that shows him with his shirt, together with his entourage, at the time of signing.