Milan and Naples, out of breath

And the others? Milan and Napoli also sweated seven shirts on Saturday. Pioli’s team, while overcoming Sampdoria in Genoa (1-2), ended up suffering as if they had faced Real Madrid. It is true that Leao’s expulsion, at the beginning of the second half, reopened a match that the Rossoneri already had in hand, it is true that Djuricic’s draw shortly afterwards changed everything, it remains however that Milan ended in great trouble.

Ditto Napoli, which also came from the sensational success with Liverpool. With Spezia, the Neapolitans passed in the final thanks to a jab from Raspadori. The Ligurians defended themselves with order, but Spalletti’s men were not very concrete. The absence of five owners was felt, reconfirming one of the weaknesses of this team: which does not have spare parts to match and a bench capable of withstanding the pressure of double engagement.

This is the half-empty glass. If you look at the half-full one, it is instead comforting that the two leaders, while struggling, have managed to hit the priority objective: that of bringing home the three points. Leao’s “nonsense”, a useless overhead in a dangerous game, could cost the Rossoneri dearly. Instead, Milan closed the game just at the moment when they were in danger of falling. Winning through gritted teeth is a sign of growth. The naivety comes from Leao’s double yellow card, the most representative talent of the Rossoneri, who will not be on the pitch against Napoli in the next match. Probably Pioli behind closed doors has rightly groomed him. Even Napoli will still have to do without Osimhen. So the duel will be on equal terms. A nice test to see who has what it takes to go ahead with their heads held high.

Inter still in the tunnel

We talked about “suffering” and out of breath. We must therefore return to Inter who, after the blows against Milan and Bayern Munich, had to overcome a dangerous obstacle at San Siro: that of Turin, a tough and aggressive team that in fact put the Nerazzurri on the ropes for at least seventy minutes. Let’s face it: it was bad for Inzaghi. The whistles were already flying. The grenades, however, had only one demerit: not to sink the blow and to find themselves in front of a super Handanovic who on at least four occasions denied the goal to the guests. Here is Handanovic and Barella, the most discussed, were the architects of a success in extremis that is worth gold for Inter. Another misstep would have been difficult to manage. But the three points, and good will, must not erase the reality: namely, that the Nerazzurri are dull, frightened, without an appreciable game. Inzaghi will have a lot of work to do to recompose an environment that is easy for depression and nostalgia (any reference to Conte is not accidental).

Udinese go, Atalanta brakes

Bad also the Atalanta. Indeed, worse. Gasperini’s team, blocked by a Cremonese who wins the second point of this championship, has lost a great opportunity to take off alone. Maybe it would have been an indecisive escape, but an extension would have given the Bergamo a boost. Losing points at home, against non-irresistible opponents, is an old vice of Atalanta. It is urgent to remedy so as not to fall back on it. The one who laughs is Udinese who, beating Sassuolo away (1-3), flies in the standings, reaching one point from the leading trio, Milan, Naples and Atalanta (14). The Friulians, who won in comeback (Samardzic and Beto’s brace) continue calmly in their climb to the top. And in the next round they will face the Inte: an interesting crash test for both.