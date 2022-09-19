The protest of the fans, appeased before the match by Danilo, until the whistles at the end of the game when the team went under the visitors’ sector. The disqualified coach followed the match from a Sky box

All of Juve under the guest sector of the U-Power of Monza to take the whistles of its fans: motionless, stunned, with morale under their boots. The scene is the same as in the post match with Benfica, while doubts about the team increase due to the lack of reaction at the moment of crisis. Max Allegri leaves the stadium escorted, after following the ninety minutes in a Sky box together with his tactician, Aldo Dolcetti, and the match analysis staff. Much more was expected of his players, who have not won since last August 31st and who have collected the three points only on two occasions since the beginning of the season. In the post, inside the locker room, the tension is high: and it could not be otherwise. Filters the displeasure of Maria for the expulsion remedied in the 40th minute of the first half but also the anger of all for the umpteenth performance below expectations. Faces pulled at the exit from the stadium by the management, represented in Monza by the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, the vice president Pavel Nedved and the general manager Federico Cherubini.

The positions — Arrivabene – in the pre-match – associates the idea of ​​a possible sacking of the coach at this point of the season with “madness”. Allegri’s deputy, Landucci, in the post-match confirms the “conviction of moving forward and not giving up, because it is not part of our DNA”, to those who ask him if within the technical staff the idea of ​​leaving . “It is normal for criticism to come to us at this time, but we need to unite more and start all together again,” he says. The exclusion “by technical choice” of the team captain, Leonardo Bonucci, in such a delicate match, at the end of a difficult week, seems rather anomalous. See also Juventus boss Elkann: Be patient to rebuild the team

It is no coincidence that Danilo, during the warm-up, goes to the fans (already in dispute) to ask for support during the match. But things are going badly and so at the end the main chorus is “Go to work”. The afternoon in Monza turns off on the bitter taste for yet another missed opportunity, on the whistles at the end of the match, many doubts and few certainties. For everyone.

