At the J Hotel a wing dedicated to the Bianconeri: this is the third retreat of the Allegri management

The long trip to Haifa requires three and a half hours of flight, which is why Juve’s return to Turin is expected only in the afternoon following the defeat in Israel. It was a long night after the bad defeat against Maccabi, which in addition to having almost definitively compromised the path in the Champions League group, has put the coach and team back in front of their responsibilities. The president Andrea Agnelli, in confirming Max Allegri until the end of the season and widening the attention on the entire team group, referred to shame to describe the moment. Translated into the decision then announced by the coach: “Immediately in retirement, at least until the derby, out of respect for the club and the fans”.

WITHDRAWAL AT THE CONTINASSA — The term of the cloister has not been defined. To those 80-90 people referred to by the president of Juve in the hard post-match in Haifa, the goal of making it last as short as possible, a bit like last season: after the defeat in Verona, the response in the Champions League against the Zenit, so Allegri decided to lighten the week of retreat at Continassa. Here the Juventus team really has everything you need to meet: at the J Hotel, which can be accessed directly from the training fields, the players have a personal room for the whole year with their jersey number, in an entire wing. reserved. In short, these days will be spent in a certain sense “at home”, between sessions, moments of collective discussion and individual meetings with the coach. See also Mortara, sprinted for the playoffs, winning the last two games may not be enough

THE SPORTS CENTER — La Continassa is a modern and avant-garde sports center, ideal for a retreat: Brazil has chosen it to live there the days before the world expedition to Qatar, from Monday 14 November to Saturday 19. The internal division of the hotel part ( between rooms, autonomous dining areas and various meeting rooms that technical meetings) allows not to interrupt the normal use of services by external customers, while members live inside the structure in the utmost privacy and serenity. The rest is much better known to the team on a daily basis: four training fields in natural grass, a gym and everything needed to carry out regular high-level sporting activities during the working week.

PREVIOUS — This is the third Juventus training camp under the management of Max Allegri. Back in 2015, the decision came at the same time (late October) and triggered the great comeback for the Scudetto: other times. Last year the coach decided to call the team back for a few days more for a need for discussion and knowledge than for a punitive purpose. So much so that he met every single player in the extra hours of training and decided to break the cloistered regime for 24 hours between the European success with Zenit and the next match with Fiorentina (bringing the team back to Continassa from antivigilia) which it then led to the November break. The air is heavier this time, since the season really risks skipping mid-October.

