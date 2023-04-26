Juve Inter, after insults to Lukaku black and white curve opened by mistake of the prosecutor

The decision came after Juventus’ appeal, but it was not based on substantive reasons that determined its acceptance but rather a 12-minute delay in the delivery of the report by the FIGC prosecutor’s office. The reopening of the sector, after the post Juve-Inter disqualification, has already been effective in the match between the bianconeri and Napoli in the championship

As anticipated by Sky Sport, confirmation comes from the reasons for the sentence on the Juve appeal: it was an error by the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office to determine the reopening of the Juventus curve for the championship match against Napoli. The disqualification was triggered after racist insults by fans present in that sector during the Coppa Italia match between the black and whites and Inter and a few days later the decision of the FIGC Sports Court of Appeal had arrived to reopen the sector in question .

The delay in delivering the report In the motivations of the sentence on the appeal, presented by Juventus after the closure of the curve desired by the Sports Judge, we read in fact that the Juventus club: “requests the annulment of the decision of the Sports Judge due to the unusability of the report by the Federal Prosecutor – having arrived after the set deadline by art. 62, paragraph 1, CGS, to be considered peremptory given the precise provisions of art. 44, last paragraph, CGS – on whose sole basis (since the match director did not report anything) the contested decision of the Sporting Judge was founded”. To determine the acceptance of Juventus’ appeal was precisely the point accepted by the Court of Appealaccording to which “the transmission of the Federal Prosecutor’s report took place at 2.12 pm on the working day following the Juventus-International match and therefore after the (peremptory) deadline of 2 pm referred to in art. 62, paragraph 1, CGS” . See also Russia, what will happen on May 9: the parade in Moscow and the possible announcement of Putin

The 12 minute delay was decisive The Court of Appeal thus ruled that precisely those 12 minutes of delay were fundamental for the acceptance of the black and white appeal since, we read, “the reasons for the late transmission, represented by the federal prosecutor during the discussion, do not constitute an objective and absolute impediment such as to justify failure to comply with the peremptory deadline set by the Code”. Useless, by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the “computer verification on the failure to deliver an email”, not considered by the Court “suitable for demonstrating the objectivity and absoluteness of such alleged impediments”.

Racist insults in Lukaku, 171 daspo are arriving Precisely because of the racist insults against Lukaku, 171 Juventus fans will be subjected to the Daspo by the Turin Police Headquarters due to the chants directed at the Belgian center forward during Juve-Inter, the semi-final first leg of the Coppa Italia last April 4th. This is the result of the investigation conducted by the Digos of Turin, in the context of the fight against racial discrimination in sport. According to Ansa, the racist insults (coming from the first ring of the Curva Sud) were uttered by 250 people. The first notifications were taken yesterday at the stadium. For 171 of them fines were also triggered for violation of the regulation of use of the sports facility. Juventus has decided to apply its approval code to the fans reached by Daspo’s provision, which provides that they cannot enter the facilities managed by Juventus where women, next gen and under 19 first team matches are held. See also Inter-Juve, Allegri: 'Nice performance, this point weighs a lot. Up Church ... '

