The bianconeri create a lot and go on with Hasa’s penalty, but the Nerazzurri always draw from the spot. Failed to connect to the summit

This time Nedved, present in the stands after having smiled last night at the Stadium and this afternoon in Nyon for the benevolent Europa League draw, chews bitter. The Montero Primavera is reassembled by Inter and thus fails to join Roma at the top, with the Giallorossi remaining at an altitude of 26 and two points ahead. The bianconeri, who until tonight had been perfect at home with four wins out of as many games, dominate and take the lead at the hour of play with the penalty of Hasa. Then, when no one expects it, the Nerazzurri draw with Iliev from the spot. Chivu’s team, besieged for large sections of the game, remains in third from last place with a third of Juve’s points, but slips into the third consecutive useful result in a big match after the victory over Fiorentina and the draw with Frosinone.

Always Hasa — Cruel fate therefore this time for Juventus, which last Wednesday had resoundingly reassembled the PSG in the last day of the Youth League (from 4-1 to 4-4 with three goals from 90 ‘onwards). The bianconeri, who want to respond to Roma, start very strong and put Inter on the ropes. The most dangerous of all is Luis Hasa, who slips all over the place with his number 10. After 4 ‘serves Turco, on whom Botis’ parade is excellent. At 22 ‘he chokes the shot of the possible advantage, which goes out by a whisker out. In the second half he tries another couple of times, but Botis is always careful. Until Montero decides to play the ace Yildiz and, as if by magic, the game is unlocked: a great play by Turco who enters the ball and chain area and is knocked down by Fontanarosa. For the referee it is a penalty and Hasa makes no mistake, putting in the sixth goal of the season (4 in Europe and 2 in the league). Not bad for a right winger, who in Montero’s super offensive 4-4-2 plays practically in line with the forwards. But among his virtues there is also flexibility, since this 18-year-old young man can be spent in any position from midfield upwards. A feature that had also struck Totti, who decided to insert it in his stable before the boy joined that of Pastorello. Arriving at Juve at the age of 8, it was Mauro Burbello, an observer of Juventus for the Asti area, who discovered him, who noticed him passing from the San Domenico Savio field. Too strong to stay at those levels. See also A different look at Italian contemporary art - Daniele Cassandro

Iliev is there — A predestined also seems to be Iliev, with his eighth goal in 13 games. The striker equalized the score in the 81st minute with a spoon on the penalty earned by Francesco Pio Esposito, overwhelmed one minute after his entry by the goalkeeper Scaglia, then miraculous in the 86th minute when – on the development of a lineout – always the Bulgarian manages to harpoon the ball and kick from the small area (just before Yildiz had hit the crossbar). So the golden moment of Iliev continues, more and more leader of an Inter that is unable to climb the rankings. On Saturday the match against Udinese, one of the two teams that are even worse off than the Nerazzurri, then the long stop for the World Cup. From January onwards Chivu will continue to rely on his talent, who already made his debut with his national team in September and who the club snatched from the competition of Ajax and Liverpool after the Guardian had included him among the 60 most promising young people in the world. From there the scudetto goal in the final against Roma last May and the goals with which he is trying to chase away a crisis that seems endless. But with him everything is possible, Juventus from Montero knows it tonight.

November 7 – 11:15 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

