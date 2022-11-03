In addition to Danilo, who was disqualified in the cup, the injured Vlahovic, Bremer and Di Maria also returned. With Chiesa looking for confirmation after twenty minutes with the PSG

Even in a very troubled season, Juventus’ 12 absences with PSG were a difficult peak to match. But the first sign of the opposite sign of the return of Manuel Locatelli, who was out for personal reasons, however compensated by the last minute forfeit of Moise Kean, and the twenty minutes played by Federico Chiesa after ten months off, suggests the trace of a turnaround ahead of the last three games before the break. Starting with the Derby d’Italia on Sunday evening with Inter.

Who comes back — The first return for Allegri is not of a physical nature: Danilo with PSG was disqualified, a useful rest period in a season in which he had played all the games so far and all as a starter except Salernitana, now ready to return to his place. Dusan Vlahovic, who had stopped a week ago with Benfica with a hamstring problem, and Gleison Bremer, in the pits from the three-week derby with Torino for an injury to the hamstring of the left thigh, are also expected to return from the first minute. Returning, to understand with what time, even Angel Di Maria, also stopped for an injury to the hamstring but of the right thigh, just over three weeks after the stop in Haifa.

Who stays out — With Kean’s last minute stop still to be evaluated, stopped by an inflammation of the rectus femoris of the right thigh in the imminence of the PSG match, Allegri has already anticipated that for Leandro Paredes it will instead have to wait for the beginning of next week, after the ‘Inter. While McKennie, De Sciglio, Pogba, Iling, Aké and Kaio Jorge remain in the pits. The few changes available with Inter did not allow to limit anyone’s minutes ahead of Inter, apart from Soulé and Chiesa who left the bench and Rugani did not enter. See also Inter Fantasy Football, Calhanoglu may be the new Luis Alberto of Inzaghi

The choices — There is enough to hypothesize a confirmation of 3-5-2, with a minimum of choice in defense (Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Gatti, Rugani and even Alex Sandro for three places), a place in midfield between Miretti and Fagioli together with Rabiot and Locatelli and the return of the Milik-Vlahovic couple in front. With the unknowns Di Maria and Chiesa to change the scenario, not necessarily only with the game in progress, and the factor of wear and tear of those who have put too many minutes in their legs in recent weeks.

November 3, 2022 (change November 3, 2022 | 12:06 pm)

