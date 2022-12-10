Home Sports Juve, interview with Ezio Greggio on Del Piero
Sports

Juve, interview with Ezio Greggio on Del Piero

by admin
Juve, interview with Ezio Greggio on Del Piero

From Monday the comedian returns to host Striscia la Notizia: “Ale like Boniperti: they are the history of the club. The investigation? Let’s wait for the judges to express themselves”

Good morning Ezio Greggio. She who has the attendance record on “Striscia la Notizia” (2579 episodes) and on Monday will start presenting Antonio Ricci’s satirical news for the 29th consecutive edition together with Enzo Iacchetti, as would see the return to his Juventus of Del Piero, record holder absolute record for the Juventus club (705 appearances and 290 goals)?

See also  Stimak cut 40+17 in the air, Haddadi 14+9 rate Sichuan to beat Ningbo_hit_Zhang Biao_tongxi

You may also like

F1 and MotoGP, Verstappen-Bagnaia kings of the same...

Car against traffic on the A23 motorway for...

Football, Chiarella’s brace gives Bajo La Serra the...

Pensions: here is the expenditure for old age...

World Cup, how many Croatia passed from Serie...

Medal-winning athletes from Ivrea were awarded

Football, skiing accident and season over for Neuer

World Cup, between fights and hugs football stories...

Nahuel Molina against Atletico Madrid, Argentina, the barbecue...

Eva Kaili, “bags of banknotes found in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy