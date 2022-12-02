A “meeting organized on a confidential basis” between Andrea Agnelli and representatives of six Serie A teams in the presence of the leaders of the Serie A League and the FIGC, which the Juventus president commented on the following day: “I hope something useful will emerge, otherwise we crash slowly.” Among the papers of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office into Juventus’ accounts, this episode also appears, dating back to 23 September 2021. But the fact has no bearing on the disputed crimes. It is the prosecutors themselves who report it: “On the sidelines of the conversation – the documents read – Andrea Agnelli reiterates that the fundamental objective is to increase the revenues of Italian football”.