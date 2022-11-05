Among the papers in the hands of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office there is also a notebook, found by the Guardia di Finanza in the first searches, those at the end of November 2021, which explicitly speaks of the “excessive use of artificial capital gains”. A kind of black book on the methods of Fabio Paratici that according to the magistrates of the “Prisma” investigation, which turned the spotlight on Juventus’ accounts between 2019 and 2021 (among the 16 investigated there are Juventus, Agnelli, Nedved, Arrivabene and the former manager, now at Tottenham) on which Federico Cherubini, at the time right arm of the head of the sports area, would take notes.

In the notebook, which the investigators think belongs to the current diesse (not among the suspects, heard only as a witness) because he was in his office, there are a series of notes on Paratici’s work that Cherubini does not seem to share. At least this would also emerge from an intercepted conversation with Bertola, a former executive, in which Cherubini says he spoke with Paratici about the need for a change of strategy and to make healthy capital gains, with homemade talents, without resorting to those artificial values. For the prosecutors it would be an important clue on how Juventus operated and could serve to confirm the use of a sick system (capital gains) to adjust the budgets, even if in reality they could be simple notes by Cherubini on what it would have been appropriate to change.