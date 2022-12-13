Home Sports Juve investigation, Ronaldo’s card and the debt to Mendes
Sports

Juve investigation, Ronaldo’s card and the debt to Mendes

by admin
Juve investigation, Ronaldo’s card and the debt to Mendes

The Portuguese champion advances 19.9 million from the black and whites and has the agreement in hand that establishes it. And there is also a figure to be paid to his agent

From the Casa di Carta to the Carta of CR7 the step is short: the sequel to the famous and successful Spanish series could be written in Portuguese, to tell the off-field vicissitudes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who in addition to deciding his future will have to decide how to move to get back the 19.9 million euros in salary arrears set aside in 2020-21 due to Covid that the bianconeri still owe him.

See also  The APU is played all in two games but the third place is in his hands

You may also like

Ferrari F1 official Frederic Vasseur appointed new team...

Argentina-Croatia and France-Morocco, Luigi Garlando’s analysis

Pereyra doesn’t move from Udine in January

Basketball game Saturday 314 NBA Timberwolves VS Trail...

2022 China Tennis Tour Professional Finals (Macau): Cui...

Pordenone, twenty nightmare days: a treasure wasted that...

◤2022 Qatar World Cup◢Argentina Di Maria and DePaul...

Fan token: Inter, Juve and Milan, prizes during...

Snooker player Yan Bingtao banned for match-fixing

Rizzi, so Paris is approaching: “I’m stronger in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy