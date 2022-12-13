From the Casa di Carta to the Carta of CR7 the step is short: the sequel to the famous and successful Spanish series could be written in Portuguese, to tell the off-field vicissitudes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who in addition to deciding his future will have to decide how to move to get back the 19.9 million euros in salary arrears set aside in 2020-21 due to Covid that the bianconeri still owe him.