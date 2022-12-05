“I’ll do the operations for you”: thus the former executive to the managers of companies considered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to be partners of the Bianconeri
A galaxy of friendly clubs with which, according to the Turin public prosecutor’s office, Juventus would have conducted “favourable transactions, with considerations apparently far from the fair value” and such as to “lead to debt/credit relationships between opaque companies and not corresponding to the public representation provided, testifying to the unreliability of corporate communications provided to third parties”.