Home Sports Juve investigation, the clubs that did business: Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Empoli and Udinese
Sports

Juve investigation, the clubs that did business: Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Empoli and Udinese

by admin
Juve investigation, the clubs that did business: Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Empoli and Udinese

“I’ll do the operations for you”: thus the former executive to the managers of companies considered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to be partners of the Bianconeri

A galaxy of friendly clubs with which, according to the Turin public prosecutor’s office, Juventus would have conducted “favourable transactions, with considerations apparently far from the fair value” and such as to “lead to debt/credit relationships between opaque companies and not corresponding to the public representation provided, testifying to the unreliability of corporate communications provided to third parties”.

See also  Pasticceria Audisio folds the Sfogliatella and wins the Malisan trophy

You may also like

Football recommendation analysis: Monday 054 World Cup Brazil...

Football crisis; Cairo: “We don’t deserve it but...

[World Cup]Neymar scored and the Cubs passed Brazil...

3 consecutive victories!Zhejiang sports lottery men’s volleyball team...

Qatar 2022, Brazil-South Korea 4-1, according to Vinicius,...

Athletics, Duplantis and McLaughlin king and queen of...

World Cup, six national teams in the quarter-finals...

Volleyball, Superlega, Civitanova saves the Cup

Inter, 6-1 at Gzira United: the friendly in...

Qatar World Cup: Knockout “unpopular” gradually closes traditional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy