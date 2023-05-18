Home » Juve knocks on Bologna’s door, Milan has an idea for the midfield, Inter: Retegui together with Lukaku
Juve knocks on Bologna's door, Milan has an idea for the midfield, Inter: Retegui together with Lukaku

Juve knocks on Bologna’s door, Milan has an idea for the midfield, Inter: Retegui together with Lukaku

Juve: eyes on the Dutch director

Bitter disappointment for the Juventus which stops one step away from the final. the defeat suffered at the home of Seville shatters the troop’s dreams of glory Max Allegriwhich after the semifinal of Italian Cup lost againstInter sees another ending fade. Penalty permitting, the last goal of the season remains a useful placement for the next one Champions Leaguewith the management moving on the market in the meantime.

Bologna set the price

Jerry Schouten of the Bologna he is a player to keep an eye on, the Dutch midfielder could take over the black and white control room, if not immediately as a starter he will gradually be useful to the black and white cause which in that role is always looking for someone able to get the ball going right from the start a certain way. The Bologna however, it will not be satisfied with a low offer and it will not go below 20 million euros.

Expiring in 2024, the Rossoneri are hoping for a discount from the Blues

The Milano rossonera has not yet disposed of the disappointment for theEuroderby lost, but the market never sleeps and the future must be planned quickly.

Milan goal for the median

Milan goal for the median

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will expire with the Chelsea in 2024, the former midfielder of Crystal Palace e Fulham could take the place of Bennacer in the middle of the field, but if necessary make himself useful on the whole side of the average. The Milan hope to get a discount since the Chelsea could lose the player to zero in a year.

Retegui does not exclude Lukaku

Some weeks ago Romelu Lukaku he now seemed destined to prepare for his return Premier Leaguebut after the last performances and the decisive goals, the belgian decorates a serious candidate to the list of who to Milano it will remain there also in the next season.

L'Inter tip decides his Retegui

L’Inter tip decides his Retegui

Mateo Retegui however, the arrival of the striker of the Tigre would not rule out the permanence of Big Rom.

