Alarm returned for Filip Kostic. Allegri’s winger had suffered a leg discomfort and left the national team withdrawn before the match against Montenegro, valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. One stop only as a precaution: no injuries or muscle or tendon problems. So here he will be available in the first post-break match, the one against Verona. It will be up to Allegri to decide whether to deploy him from the first minute or make him catch his breath but the player is clinically fine.

Juventus calendar Not only a recovery in key Verona, but also in key Coppa Italia, given that the first leg semi-final against Inter will be played on 4 April. So Lazio and then the Europa League. With Kostic present: 25 as a starter out of 27 days in this Serie A, with 3 goals and 12 assists this season.

All-Italian midfield? In the meantime, towards Verona Allegri is thinking of an all-blue midfield, also due to disqualification of Rabiot, now a very firm point of Juve and who did not miss a starting match from Cremona, on January 4, the first post-World Cup match. The Frenchman will be absent due to suspension, as will Paredes. The possibility is therefore to see from 1′ Locatelli, Beans – returned after excellent performances with the U21 – e Miretti, advancing their candidacy. Without forgetting Enzo Barrenechea, Argentinian but still raised in Vinovo in the Juve school.

