“I haven’t decided anything for the lineup yet, I’ll make some assessments on the morning of the match. Apart from Bonucci who is still out, the only one who won’t be available due to soreness in his flexors will be Pogba”. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said it in his presentation on the eve of the quarter-final of the Italian cup, tomorrow night against Lazio. “Vlahovic should play from the start tomorrow. The solution with him together with Chiesa and Di Maria-Vlahovic I had in mind from the beginning, then with the many physical vicissitudes the team found a different set-up. In addition, when players return after so many months of absence, it is normal that there are aches, problems and pains”. And on the match: “It’s a dry game, you have to play it with all the rules of a single match, against a team that is doing well in the league”.