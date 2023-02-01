Home Sports Juve-Lazio, Allegri in the conference: “Pogba still out, Vlahovic starting”
Sports

Juve-Lazio, Allegri in the conference: “Pogba still out, Vlahovic starting”

by admin
Juve-Lazio, Allegri in the conference: “Pogba still out, Vlahovic starting”

The Juve coach on the eve of the Coppa Italia: “It’s a dry match, you have to play it with all the canons of a single match, against a team that is doing well in the league”

“I haven’t decided anything for the lineup yet, I’ll make some assessments on the morning of the match. Apart from Bonucci who is still out, the only one who won’t be available due to soreness in his flexors will be Pogba”. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said it in his presentation on the eve of the quarter-final of the Italian cup, tomorrow night against Lazio. “Vlahovic should play from the start tomorrow. The solution with him together with Chiesa and Di Maria-Vlahovic I had in mind from the beginning, then with the many physical vicissitudes the team found a different set-up. In addition, when players return after so many months of absence, it is normal that there are aches, problems and pains”. And on the match: “It’s a dry game, you have to play it with all the rules of a single match, against a team that is doing well in the league”.

SOON THE COMPLETE SERVICE

February 1, 2023 (change February 1, 2023 | 2:25 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Special effects, Tom Cruise lands with the helicopter in the garden of an English family

You may also like

Zaniolo and the presumption of being the best....

NFL legend Tom Brady retires. Again

Study, publicize and implement the spirit of the...

Ding Hao won the LG Cup final, and...

The attacking midfielder was born in Argentina: the...

Rome-Cremonese, the alternative odds: Under 10.5 shots of...

Capital gains Juve, Paratici’s black book is the...

Zaniolo out of Rome until June. And Italy...

Brittney Griner, the return to the field triggers...

Inter-Atalanta, signals from Lukaku for Inzaghi: now he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy