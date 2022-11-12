The physical conditions leave several paths open in attack for Allegri: McKennie could not make it, Bremer to be evaluated, the overtime asked to Cuadrado and Locatelli are intertwined with the possible increase in minutes of Paredes and Di Maria

The Lazio obstacle for Juve has a double value on the standings: with the three points, he can push the Bianconeri to consolidate in the Champions area, overcoming the Biancocelesti and remaining at the helm of the group that keeps the Napoli wake; without the loot – and in the event of a full result of the three closest pursuers – he can instead crumble the good things done with the last five victories and bring the Bianconeri back to seventh place, out of the European zone. Either it will be white or it will be black, in short, at the end of the last ninety minutes that separate from the stop: this is why the challenge is to be classified among the most decisive big matches of the season.

DOUBTS — At the Stadium they will face two of Serie A’s healthiest defenses. Juve come from five clean sheets (they have recorded nine in all, so far), while Lazio have kept clean sheets in their last four away games. This last figure increases Max Allegri’s doubts about the attack to be deployed, as he still does not have the certainty of being able to count on either Chiesa or Vlahovic. The idea of ​​the technician on the Serbian center forward would be to exploit him at least for one segment, but it will only be the feelings of the person concerned in finishing to dictate the conditions and, therefore, the real availability. At the moment there are fewer uncertainties about Chiesa, who should go to the bench and wait for his moment, before responding once again to Mancini’s call for the national team. Negative feelings about McKennie, who may not make it. While Bremer will have to be evaluated better in the next few hours: he would be in the third game in a week, after a 20-day stop due to a low-grade injury to the hamstring of the left thigh. See also Separate vote on municipal elections 2022: how it works, where it can't be done - Politics

CERTAINTIES — The reduced rotations due to the many absences make even the few certainties that Allegri may have at this moment less solid. The technician has asked and obtained availability from Locatelli and Cuadrado in the last few races, probably both will still grit their teeth for the last effort. But it is clear that a wider use of Paredes or Di Maria would be useful in order not to pull too much rope with those who have played so many in the last month. Kostic himself, increasingly essential to develop a game in the left lane, has never missed a race since he landed under the Mole: twenty appearances out of twenty races on the calendar, he is the most used with 1438 minutes played. Following him Danilo, the other great security of the new Juve. That against Lazio could re-propose the 3-5-2 but with more conservative slips, with Cuadrado more often on the defensive line (with him on four) and a more attentive under attack on the right side. The bianconeri could find themselves almost in the mirror, with a sort of 4-3-3.

November 12, 2022 (change November 12, 2022 | 13:54)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

