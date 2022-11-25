Home Sports Juve, listen to Alex Sandro: ‘If I’m in the World Cup it’s because I’ve fought over the years’
The words of Alex Sandro after Brazil-Serbia.

VITTORIA – “Trust passes through our work, to bring what we do in training to the match. We’ve been together for a long time, preparation has been going on for a long time. I’m happy when whoever comes on the bench changes the game”.

WORLD – “If I’m here it’s because I’ve fought over the years. I fought yesterday and last month, but there’s all the work done before. In the national team I was helped by several teammates like Marcelo. Now is my time and I will do everything to give my best.”

