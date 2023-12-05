Home » Juve, Locatelli in the group: optimism for Napoli
Juve, Locatelli in the group: optimism for Napoli

Juve, Locatelli in the group: optimism for Napoli

The week of Juventus-Napoli which opened with hugs between Giuntoli, De Laurentiis e Spalletti al Milan football galacontinue with the good news coming from Continue. Rugani and also Locatelli they are in fact recovered. And if for the defender there was the waste of a flu to get rid of, for the midfielder there is the pain in his side which is affecting his performances and matches. But for the great challenge of Stadium on Friday against Napolithe optimism of seeing him as a protagonist from the beginning grows.

Juve-Napoli, from the Scudetto challenges to Chiesa

The race with the Napoli marked the challenges scudetto of the majority of the 9 years of consecutive Juventus successes, and which last year actually certified the tricolor in advance for the team Spalletti. The same Spalletti who today with the national he will be a special observer of Juve-Napoli, after having re-motivated one of his blue protégés in recent weeks. That Federico Chiesa who has found goals again in the national team but is missing with the Juve from the end of September. Too long for a player of his specific weight. He who has already scored a goal against Napoli Stadium. It was January 6, 2022, a few days before he got injured and practically stopped for a year. Other years, another Church. Today Allegri he asks him for performances and goals. To not let Inter escape, to keep Napoli away from the area Champions. To see more hugs at the end of the game.

