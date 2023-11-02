Juve-Locatelli, there is the renewal. Sarri warns Lotito. Help and Smalling…

Important news at Juventus. As reported by calciomercato.com in fact, the Juventus club has reached an agreement for the renewal of Manuel Locatelli’s contract, central midfielder of Allegri’s midfield and symbol of Juventus in recent years. Important news that follows the other fundamental extension, that of Federico Gatti. Allegri’s request has therefore been listened to and he sees in the former Milan and Sassuolo director an element capable of embodying Juventus in the coming years and of becoming, why not, also captain of the Juventus team. Locatelli will extend until 2028 with a salary that will go from the current 3 million euros net to almost 5, bonuses included. The official announcement is expected during the next national team break in November.

Even though I don’t dote on the boy we approve Juve’s choice to lock down what is in fact a pillar of these Juventus years. Not only the decisive goal on the night at San Siro against Milan, but also a leadership recognized by the whole team despite his young age. Precisely through this type of footballer Juve can think of rebuilding a high level cycle: attachment, hunger and spirit of sacrifice have in fact always been the fundamental requirements of the many successes of the Piedmontese club. Totally smart move.

Lazio, Sarri freezes Lotito: “I’m leaving in June”

The rumors of the last few days about Maurizio Sarri’s future are slowly being confirmed. As reported The messenger in fact, in the girth of the Olimpico at the end of the match won on Monday evening in the photo finish against Fiorentina (Immobile’s penalty in the 95th minute), the Tuscan coach would have reiterated to Claudio Lotito his intention to leave at the end of the season despite an existing contract until 2025 worth 4 million euros net per season. Sarri would in fact like to fulfill his dream of coaching Fiorentina both for some situations created in the Biancoceleste environment that don’t suit him, and for getting closer to home in a football, that of a match every three days, which no longer fascinates him. The next few months will therefore be decisive in understanding whether the intentions of the former Napoli and Juve player will become reality.

Knowing the character, we wouldn’t be surprised if he actually said goodbye to the Biancocelesti colors in June 2024 after three intense years and a historic second place in the standings, that of last season. The feeling is that Sarri’s role as Lazio’s permanent lightning rod and center of gravity is now tight. Too much pressure, both corporate and environmental, compared to the real value of the squad and its prospects. Ending his career in Florence could be the right epilogue for a coach who is divisive but capable of winning both in Italy (the scudetto with Juve) and in Europe (the Europa League with Chelsea).

Inter, all the background on Ausilio on the transfer market

Speaking on Radio Serie A, Piero Ausilio took stock of three important issues in the Nerazzurri transfer market: Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. His statements:

“I prefer not to talk about a player who is from another clubI’ve never done it in recent months. I’m just saying that I like to think about the present and the future, and Lukaku is part of the past: with him we won a Scudetto, he brought us an important capital gain, and we lost two finals. There must be education and respect: things were moving forward, it is evident, but at a certain point they stopped. When you hide or send replies through other people you think about moving on. For me it’s a chapter closed since July 8th. The last phone call? It was a firm call, but nothing special. I told Romelu what I thought, after I couldn’t hear him for some time. Lautaro Martinez? His is a particular story: he was in fact from Atlético Madrid, there were four crazy days of negotiations. When you take a plane and go there to try 1% in a situation that is 99% compromised you risk making a bad impression, but it was a crazy 4 days. All that was missing was the agreement with Atletico, there was a clause that luckily Lautaro didn’t want to exercise and there we did great team work. I help myself Zanetti with his attorney, I militate with their very harsh president. Once everything was closed, there was a disastrous match, because he scored 3 goals and got a penalty that evening. We sat at the table again the next day and paid a little more for it, but were able to take it home. Thuram? The first time I thought about it? After Lukaku’s sale to Chelsea, he didn’t even know he was a first striker. Dzeko was taken from Roma, but we were missing the second striker to complete the unit with Lautaro. He was the chosen one, but he got injured: I had already spoken with him and his father, the negotiation was progressing quickly also thanks to Mino Raiola, who I take this opportunity to remember. We had almost defined everything, but the Sunday before the final match he hurt his knee and we had to change our focus. I was the first to tell Lilian that her son could become a central striker, she reminded me of it the other day. Our project was finalized and targeted on him, we took the advantage.”

The position taken on Lukaku makes the contours of an affair that has decidedly left very clear its consequences. Ausilio’s skill, too often underestimated, was that of knowing how to go further while still building a decidedly competitive team. Inter is certainly in good hands.

Rome, Arab clubs on Smalling: goodbye to January?

Chris Smalling’s situation continues to alarm RomaThe defender has been out for several weeks now and today flew to London for a medical consultation regarding the knee problem that prevents him from taking the field. Mourinho is very annoyed by the defender’s behavior: the Englishman could play while taking painkillers but the former United player is against taking them and wants to return only when he no longer feels pain. As reported by Republic However, Roma could opt for separation as early as January. Several Arab clubs, who had already tested the waters in the summer, have returned to the charge and this time the Giallorossi could take into consideration the offers received.

Let’s tell the truth: after the renewal of the contract until 30 June 2025 Smalling literally sat down. Roma’s choice to give the 35-year-old a two-year contract is proving to be a real boomerang. The farewell today appears like a practically necessary solution.

