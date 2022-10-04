It is called Yom Kippur and, for the Jewish religion, it is the most important day of penance of the year. That is to say? We do not eat or drink from sunset to sunset, praying for 24 hours asking for atonement from sins. This year, Yom Kippur will last from the evening of October 4th to the first stars of the next day. The practice is widespread: the elderly and the sick are exceptions, but not the… Maccabi Haifa players, who play tomorrow night against Juventus.

TEAM TO FAST — The squad of Israelis, as explained by coach Bakhar, is mostly made up of practicing footballers, who will be able to return to feed about an hour and a half before the stadium’s kick-off. “It is an important day for Judaism, I myself will obviously fast – announced the coach in the pre-match conference -. Maybe someone will feel ready to take the field, after having full energy once the sun goes down” .

SPACE FOR FOREIGNERS — Some departments in particular, however, risk being subject to a large turnover: in defense, as many as four players could end up on the bench. “There will be changes and rotations, both tomorrow and in the league and then again against Juve. We have two foreign central players, who have character and personality to be part of the challenge. We are counting on them,” concluded Bakhar.

