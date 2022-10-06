Juve overtakes the Israelis thanks to the French’s first double in the black and white jersey and the Serbian’s second goal in the Champions League. Atzili hits three posts

Prediction respected: Juve beat Maccabi 3-1 in the third day of the Champions League groups, not without some thrills. A goal from Rabiot interrupts a prolonged Juventus break, followed by a good start, while Vlahovic’s second goal in the Champions League seems to close the match. And instead Maccabi goes up to 2-1, in the 75th minute with the new entry David, before Rabiot puts the three points in the safe, signing the 3-1 in the 83rd minute. With Di Maria assist man in all the goals. In the end, therefore, the bianconeri obey the categorical imperative of the eve and remain in the running for the second round: mission accomplished, but for those who also hoped for a growth in play and personality the appointment is postponed to a later date.

Vlahovic-Cohen, an open account — For the first time this season Allegri launches an initial 4-3-3 in a Champions League match, with Di Maria joining Vlahovic and Kostic, with Milik on the bench with a slight muscle strain, but also saving energy given Milan. Behind Danilo surrogates Bonucci in the middle (with functional bench for Saturday’s match at San Siro), with Cuadrado behind on the right and De Sciglio on the left. Maccabi, leaders in the Israeli league, initially renounces four players who have observed the Yom Kippur fast, namely the owners Atzili, Haziza and Lavi, as well as David. The first half looks like a personal duel between Vlahovic and Cohen: after 3 ‘the Serbian sends his head high, on 9’ the outgoing goalkeeper anticipates the rushing Dusan, on 11 ‘diving anticipates him by deflecting for a corner and a minute later it is the attacker who misses the mark, thanks to an assist from Kostic. See also Jinmen Tiger’s foreign aid has been introduced in a sudden situation, unable to do "come in two days"_Shenzhen Team

From blackout and to advantage — Then Juve goes into evanescence mode: in the next twenty minutes they risk almost nothing but this data certainly cannot compensate for a total offensive inconsistency, a disturbing lack of personality and play. An opportunity for Tchibota thwarted by Paredes perhaps gives the shock, and in the 35 ‘a flash of Rabiot, served by a perfect filter from Di Maria, tears the Stadium, the Israeli area and the game: left in the race and 1-0 for the hosts. Another couple of black and white combinations suggest that perhaps something has changed again in the approach to the match, but in the meantime the first half ends.

Three goals in the second half — The second half restarts from Alex Sandro, on the pitch in place of De Sciglio who accused a muscle problem in his right thigh. But above all from Vlahovic’s second goal in the Champions League, after the one scored 33 seconds from entering the field in his debut against Villarreal. It’s minute 50, the assist still comes from Di Maria, the timing for the shot is excellent, the left-footed winner as well. Now the bianconeri play without ballast and are close to archiving the match: Vlahovic first touches the personal encore in the 59th minute, with Cohen able to reject his poisonous left, then scores, but the Var sees an offside and does not validate. But then Maccabi raises his head, on the thrust of the entrance of Atzili, who also hits three poles: the first after a deviation from Szczesny; the second at 2-1, that is after David, who had just taken over from Pierrot, halved the disadvantage; finally at 90 ‘, that is after Rabiot’s second goal, capable of transforming Di Maria’s third assist into the net, signing the definitive 3-1 with his first double for Juventus. See also Blazevic hat-trick, Pavia breaks Seveso and mortgages salvation

October 5, 2022 (change October 6, 2022 | 00:30)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

