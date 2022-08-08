Rome, 7 August 2022 – La Juventus has made great strides in the negotiations for Filip Kostic . The Old Lady needs further reinforcements and, after suffering a heavy defeat in a friendly against Atletico Madrid is determined to close quickly for the striker of unity Frankfurt . The Serbian will expire in 2023 and the Bianconeri do not want to stray too far from the 12 million euro offer; the compromise could be found at 15 and within mid-August, so that Massimiliano Allegri may have the player available as early as next week.

The Juventus it is also one of the clubs vying for Davide Frattesi . The midfielder of the Sassuolo scores goals for all the big names in the league: bianconeri, Milan , Roma e Napoli they asked for information, but the neroverdi remain an expensive shop and will not easily go down on the request of 35 million euros for the Italian midfielder.

The Roma is torn between Eric Bailly and Dan Axel Zagadou . Mourinho needs to add a central to his squad and Tiago Pinto will push in these hours to close for one of the two. The Tottenham meanwhile, continue to lobby for Zaniolo which will not move for less than 50 million.

The other negotiations

Fabian Ruiz it is very close to the Paris Saint Germain : De Laurentiis could accept around 25 million to sell the Spaniard. Sanchez will greet, perhaps tomorrow, l’Inter to go to the Marseille . Il Milan he cut off from the technical project Bakayoko and seeks a new accommodation for him, so as to terminate the loan from Chelsea . Luis Alberto will not go to Seville , which defined Isco’s arrival from Real Madrid. The Bologna he said no to Manchester United per Marko Arnautovic . The Sampdoria has an agreement with the Juventus for the loan of Rugani who will now have to choose whether or not to accept the transfer.

