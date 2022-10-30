Home Sports Juve, McKennie injured: rectus femoris problem, two weeks off
Juve, McKennie injured: rectus femoris problem, two weeks off

Juve, McKennie injured: rectus femoris problem, two weeks off

For the American midfielder 2022 with Juve can be considered finished: he will miss the PSG and the last three of the championship against Inter, Hellas Verona and Lazio

The curse of injuries seems to have no end at Continassa. McKennie also stops, who had already been forced to raise the white flag at the interval in Lecce. For the American midfielder a problem with the rectus femoris: 2022 with Juve can be considered over, considering that he will need a couple of weeks to return to the field. Therefore, he will not be in the matches that remain until the break for the world championship: for the last of the Champions League with PSG and for the last three of the championship against Inter, Hellas Verona and Lazio.

ANOTHER STOP

For McKennie it is the second forced stop of the year. In pre-season he ended up in the infirmary due to a capsular injury to the left shoulder, for which he was forced to do separate athletic work for the first two weeks of August. However, since his return, already at the beginning of the season, he has been one of Allegri’s most used players, partly for technical choice and partly for necessity, following the many absences recorded so far in the middle of the field. Weston guaranteed more than a thousand minutes, collecting 16 appearances between the championship and the Champions League: only Danilo and Kostic did better than him for appearances (17) and Cuadrado for minutes (about 100 more with the same number of games played). His position remains to be monitored also for January, since his name is reported among the possible starters in case of suitable offers.

See also  Milan-Juve: the future is at stake at San Siro

October 30, 2022 (change October 30, 2022 | 16:06)

