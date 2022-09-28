Home Sports Juve, Milik: ‘A dream to play for a club like this, I could have arrived earlier. Depay? I knew they were interested … ‘
Juve, Milik: 'A dream to play for a club like this, I could have arrived earlier. Depay? I knew they were interested … '

Arkadiusz Milik, center forward of Juventus and Poland, gave an interview to Matches from the retirement of the national team. The former Marseille faced several issues: “I have to admit that I feel good with the Juve shirt. It’s a nice kit with nice colors and good sponsors.”

ON THE NEGOTIATION – “I have always approached market issues calmly. My agents deal with them. I am focused only on playing football, it is the most important thing for me. I told my agent not to bother me if there was no one. concrete offer, but to call me if there was something serious. And after Marseille-Nantes, third league match, he called me telling me that Juve was interested in me. The following days he flew to Turin to talk. It was the first time I discovered that Juve wanted me. I knew they must have contact with each other, but if there was nothing concrete I didn’t want to go into it. My agent called me when interest in me got serious. “

THE REASONS FOR THE CHOICE – “The decision to go to Juve was quick. It has always been my dream to play for a great club like Juve. Since I was little I wanted to play for a great team. We can count the number of large clubs on the fingers of both hands. I was pleased to have this opportunity and I took the opportunity. I had nothing to lose. “

YOUR DEPAY – “I’ve never been interested in the Depay transfer situation. I knew there was an interest in him, but nothing else. I did not think about it. If someone wants me and there are concrete offers, I tell my agent to call me. But if there is nothing concrete, I simply think about playing football. What happened before my transfer? What did Juve want? Why didn’t Depay arrive? I didn’t ask myself because I didn’t have enough information. “

THE MARKET BACKSCENE – “Yes, I was close to going to Juve in the past but then the two clubs have to find an agreement. The agreement was not found at the time and therefore I did not go to Juve. Napoli refused a proposal from Rome that offered more money. It was their decision and I respected it. A player may disagree with the terms of the contract if he does not like something. I’m happy that everything worked out and I had the chance to go to Juve. It is a great honor to play for such a great club. “

THE CALLS OF SZCZESNY – “The funniest thing is that whenever I was close to Juve, he called me. At that moment, when I was very close, he called me last. I don’t know how he found out about the transfer, but soon, when he called me, he didn’t. Nothing came of it. It was a good thing he didn’t call me when the transfer came out. ”

